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SEC's Long-Awaited Crypto Rule Is 1st Piece Of Larger Puzzle

By Josh Burton ( September 1, 2026, 3:54 PM EDT) -- When the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission unveiled Regulation Crypto Assets on Aug. 18,[1] it did something the agency had avoided for the better part of a decade: It gave crypto issuers a workable exempt offering framework, showing them how to put the March interpretive guidance into practice.[2]...

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