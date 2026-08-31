Washington Litigation Group Makes Another High-Profile Hire

By Rose Krebs ( August 31, 2026, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Washington Litigation Group, a D.C.-based boutique firm that says it aims to protect the rule of law, announced another high-profile hire on Monday, bringing on an attorney who argued Trump v. Slaughter, the U.S. Supreme Court case that addressed the constitutionality of independent agencies....
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