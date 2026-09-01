Mich. Judge Tosses Autistic Man's Bias Suit Against Sheriff

By Melanie Dorsey ( September 1, 2026, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A man with autism has lost his Michigan federal lawsuit accusing an Upper Peninsula county and its sheriff of refusing to hire him for law enforcement and volunteer positions because of his disability, with a judge finding Tuesday that he failed to plausibly link the decision to his autism or anxiety....
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