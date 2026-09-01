Fired FTC Commissioner Joins NYU Law Center As Sr. Fellow

By Andrea Keckley ( September 1, 2026, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, the former Federal Trade Commission commissioner whose firing led to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the president's power to fire members of independent agencies, announced on Tuesday that she is headed to New York University School of Law for the next chapter of her legal career....
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