ETF Issuers Urge SEC To Focus On Risk Over Novelty

By Aislinn Keely ( September 1, 2026, 11:14 PM EDT) -- Exchanges and issuers urged the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to apply existing rules for exchange-traded funds to oversee "novel" offerings holding asset classes like crypto and event contracts, while consumer advocacy groups took a hard line against products referencing sports or election wagers....
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