Rollins Comeback Bid Foiled As Bay State Voters Choose DAs
By Chris Villani ( September 2, 2026, 12:01 AM EDT) -- Rachael Rollins' bid to return to her old post as district attorney in Boston after a scandal-plagued tenure as Massachusetts U.S. Attorney came up short on Tuesday after incumbent Kevin Hayden claimed victory in the race for the Democratic nomination for Suffolk County District Attorney....
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