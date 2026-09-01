Colo. Panel Mulls Enviro Groups' Challenge To Emission Rule

By Rachel Konieczny ( September 1, 2026, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Environmental advocacy groups urged a Colorado appellate court to revive their challenge to a state agency's rule on emissions monitoring, arguing Tuesday that the rule allows most polluters to escape certain monitoring requirements by paying a fee, while the judges focused counsel on questions of statutory interpretation....
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