SEC Sends White House Plan For Retail Private Market Access
By Sarah Jarvis ( September 1, 2026, 10:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Investment Management has submitted to the White House a proposal to help facilitate retail investors' exposure to private markets and enable investment advisers to charge related performance fees, saying it could provide more opportunities for investors looking to diversify their portfolios....
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