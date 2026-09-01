NLRB Urges Full DC Circ. To Respect Its Policy Views
By Braden Campbell ( September 1, 2026, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board urged the full D.C. Circuit on Tuesday to rethink a recent panel decision limiting the court's regard for the agency's legal positions in a vigorous defense of the board's policymaking power after the U.S. Supreme Court scrapped a sweeping deference doctrine....
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