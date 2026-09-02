JPMorgan Seeks Stay Of $20M Javice, Amar Fee Order
By Jarek Rutz ( September 2, 2026, 4:17 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. urged the Delaware Chancery Court on Wednesday to pause enforcement of an order requiring it to advance more than $20 million in disputed legal fees to convicted Frank founder Charlie Javice and former executive Olivier Amar, arguing the bank could permanently lose the money before it gets a chance to challenge the ruling....
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