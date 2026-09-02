Colo. Exits Pharma Group's Challenge Of Drug Discount Law

By MJ Koo ( September 2, 2026, 3:10 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal court has thrown out a pharmaceutical industry trade group's challenge of a state law requiring drug manufacturers to sell discounted drugs through contracted pharmacies, finding the group failed to show the law conflicts with federal law or controls business activity beyond Colorado's borders....
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