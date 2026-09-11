Lessons For Banks When A Fintech Partner Fails

By Caitlin Maddox and Stanley Orszula ( September 11, 2026, 3:20 PM EDT) -- Fintech partnerships are a core part of many banks' growth strategies, allowing them to reach new customers and generate new revenue streams. Despite these benefits, such arrangements carry operational, compliance, legal and regulatory risks that banks must manage throughout the relationship, especially when a fintech or third-party service provider fails....
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