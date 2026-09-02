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Optics Co.'s £346M Sale Not Stopped By Antitrust Authorities

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( September 2, 2026, 11:06 PM BST) -- Optics technology provider Gooch & Housego, advised by Burges Salmon LLP, said Wednesday that it cleared a regulatory hurdle in its proposed acquisition by Kirkland & Ellis LLP-led private equity shop Arlington Capital, as the antitrust waiting period for the £346 million ($470 million) deal has expired....

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