ABA Outlines Attys' Duties To Clients With Intellectual Limits

By Jack Karp ( September 2, 2026, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Attorneys have the same obligations to clients with decision-making limitations, should abide by those clients' decisions regarding their representation and must work to maintain an ordinary client-lawyer relationship as much as possible, the American Bar Association said in an opinion released Wednesday....
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