Former Girardi Keese CFO Drops Appeal Of 5-Year Fraud Term

By Emily Sawicki ( September 3, 2026, 2:53 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has granted onetime Girardi Keese financial chief Christopher Kamon's request to drop the appeal he lodged fighting an Illinois federal judge's order adding five concurrent years onto the 10 he is already serving for his role helping Tom Girardi, the head of the firm, steal millions from plane crash clients who settled cases in Chicago....
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