Thomson Reuters Cyberattack Hits North American Courts

By Bonnie Eslinger ( September 2, 2026, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A recent cyberattack on Thomson Reuters' court management software affected files associated with court systems in 11 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Canada, and may have exposed sealed documents and individuals' personal information, according to a Wednesday announcement from the technology and information services company....
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