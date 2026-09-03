Gibson Dunn-Led Energy Biz To Buy US Oil Co. For $1.8B
By Dawood Fakhir ( September 3, 2026, 2:30 PM BST) -- Diversified Energy said Thursday that it has agreed to acquire oil exploration business Birch Resources from affiliates of activist hedge fund Elliott Investment Management LP for approximately $1.8 billion as part of the petroleum company's expansion into West Texas....
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