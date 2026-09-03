Michigan Cops Sued Over Fatal Shooting During Traffic Stop

By Susan Smiley ( September 3, 2026, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A relative of a 35-year-old man killed by police during a 2025 traffic stop in Northern Michigan has filed a federal civil rights suit against the City of Alpena and two of its police officers, alleging constitutional violations and gross negligence for failing to provide timely medical care to the man they shot....
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