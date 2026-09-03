Denver Schools Seek Win In Principal's Free Speech Suit

By Zach Dupont ( September 3, 2026, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Denver Public Schools asked for an early win in a First Amendment lawsuit from a former middle school principal, claiming that his interview with local news isn't protected by the First Amendment because his disclosure of juvenile arrest records violated state law and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act....
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