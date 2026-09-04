Wash. AG Opposes PacifiCorp $1.9B Sale Of State Assets
By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( September 4, 2026, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The Washington Attorney General's Office has asked the state's Utilities and Transportation Commission to reject Pacific Power and Light Co.'s $1.9 billion sale of its Washington service area to Portland General Electric, saying the deal would raise costs and cut customers off from one of the state's clean energy sources....
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