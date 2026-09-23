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Goldstein Not Leaving Prison Any Time Soon, 4th Circ. Rules

By Jeff Overley ( September 23, 2026, 11:17 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit balked late Wednesday at freeing Tom Goldstein from prison as he fights felony convictions, and it rejected fast-track review of the renowned appellate advocate's trial, indicating he'll likely spend substantial time behind bars even if his appeal succeeds....

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