Altria Loses Constitutional Challenge To ITC Patent Cases

By Ryan Davis ( September 3, 2026, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge on Thursday shut down a suit by Altria claiming that U.S. International Trade Commission patent proceedings are unconstitutional, rejecting Altria's bid to halt an ITC vape patent case against it brought by Juul and granting summary judgment to the commission....
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