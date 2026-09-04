Cannabis Co. Ayr Accused Of Wrongfully Firing New Parent

By Jonathan Capriel ( September 4, 2026, 9:11 PM EDT) -- Miami-based cannabis operator Ayr Wellness Inc. and associated companies were hit with a discrimination lawsuit by a former vice president who claims they pressured her to cut short her maternity leave, denied her breastfeeding accommodations and fired her weeks after she returned from giving birth....
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