Motley Rice Founder Remembered As Titan Of Mass Tort Bar

By Adrian Cruz ( September 4, 2026, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Motley Rice LLC co-founder Joseph F. Rice, who died Thursday, was remembered by former colleagues and friends as a "transformational" attorney and "giant in the civil litigation bar" who spent decades working on some of the most high-profile mass torts and obtaining landmark asbestos, opioid and tobacco settlements....
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