3rd Circ. Revives Malpractice Claim Against Kirkland Atty

By Emily Sawicki ( September 4, 2026, 3:19 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey divorcee may once again pursue a legal malpractice claim against a Kirkland & Ellis LLP attorney whom she said lost her millions by mishandling estate documents, after the Third Circuit found it could be possible to link her alleged damages to the lawyer's work....
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