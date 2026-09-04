NRA Urges Colo. Judge To Block Denver's Open Carry Ban

By Rachel Konieczny ( September 4, 2026, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The National Rifle Association, Colorado's official branch of the NRA and two gun owners urged a federal judge Friday to block the enforcement of city and state laws that ban nonresidents from openly carrying firearms in Denver, calling the ban "plainly unconstitutional."...
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