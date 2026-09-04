Quinn Emanuel DQ'd In Defamation Case Over Stock Reports
By Lynn LaRowe ( September 4, 2026, 3:51 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal court on Friday booted Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP from representing a Hong Kong manufacturing company in its defamation lawsuit against investment research service Muddy Waters LLC after finding that the law firm had received relevant confidential information when it represented Muddy Waters in a related government probe....
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