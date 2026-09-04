Sinema Can't Duck Suit Over Affair With Ex-Security Guard

By Y. Peter Kang ( September 4, 2026, 10:13 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge Friday denied former U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's bid to escape the suit brought by the ex-wife of a former member of her security detail with whom she allegedly had an affair, saying the district court indeed has the authority to adjudicate the case....
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