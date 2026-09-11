ABA Cyber Task Force Co-Chair Eyes AI Education Boost

By Allison Grande ( September 11, 2026, 6:03 PM EDT) -- With the legal industry presenting a more and more enticing target for cyberattacks, it's becoming increasingly important for practitioners to know how to best protect clients' data and most effectively use emerging artificial intelligence tools — a task that the American Bar Association's Cybersecurity Legal Task Force is well positioned to assist with, its incoming co-chair recently told Law360....
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