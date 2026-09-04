Nuvei To Pay $4.85M Over FTC Tech Support Scam Claims
By Sarah Jarvis ( September 4, 2026, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Payment processing firm Nuvei Corp. has agreed to pay $4.85 million to settle Federal Trade Commission claims that it helped facilitate tech support scams that bilked consumers out of millions of dollars, the FTC announced Friday in a settlement that its commissioner said articulated for the first time what it must prove to bring these kinds of cases....
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