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Divided 5th Circ. Backs Toss Of Jackson Water Suit

By Tom Lotshaw ( September 4, 2026, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A split en banc Fifth Circuit affirmed the dismissal of a lawsuit Jackson, Mississippi, residents filed over lead in city drinking water, with the majority holding that the residents asserted rights to uncontaminated water and accurate information from public officials that the U.S. Constitution doesn't grant....

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