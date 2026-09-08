Ex-DLA Piper Partner Must Face Claim He Raped Associate

By Lynn LaRowe ( September 8, 2026, 1:49 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts state court has ruled it has jurisdiction over an assault and battery claim alleging a former DLA Piper partner raped a former Boston-based associate in Delaware, finding that purported incident was part of "a larger course of conduct encompassing multiple torts across several states, all circling around plaintiff's residence and work in Massachusetts."...
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