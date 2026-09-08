OECD Says Corporate Tax Rates Stayed Flat At 21.2% In 2025

By Kevin Pinner ( September 8, 2026, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The average combined corporate income tax rate was 21.2% last year across many major economies, remaining basically flat for a third consecutive year, the OECD said Tuesday in a report, while a trend of sector-specific corporate tax hikes continued....
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