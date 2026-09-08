Medical Pot Co. Can't Block NLRB Labor Case, Union Says
By Katherine Smith ( September 8, 2026, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A United Food & Commercial Workers local urged a Utah federal court on Tuesday to toss a medical marijuana dispensary's suit challenging the constitutionality of National Labor Relations Board proceedings lodged against it, claiming the dispensary failed to show it was harmed by the removal protections for agency judges and members....
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