Makers Of Meta Glasses Won't Provide Repair Parts, Suit Says

By MJ Koo ( September 8, 2026, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A Denver electronics repair shop has sued the makers of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses in Colorado state court, alleging they refused to provide the repair parts, software and technical documentation that state law now requires manufacturers to make available to independent repair businesses....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.