5th Circ. Backs Ax Of $125M Judgment Over Judge Friendship

By Mike Curley ( September 8, 2026, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A split Fifth Circuit panel Tuesday affirmed the vacatur of a trial by magistrate judge that resulted in a $125 million judgment against Port of Lake Charles, finding the district court correctly found that the magistrate judge didn't fully disclose her 40-year, "close, multifaceted, and personal friendship" with IFG Port Holdings LLC's attorney....
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