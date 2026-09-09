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GC-Backed Fund GCVC Launches, Backing 2 Legal Startups

By Matt Perez ( September 9, 2026, 4:22 PM EDT) -- GCVC, an early-stage venture fund founded by a former attorney at Fenwick & West LLP and current general counsel and chief compliance officer at property payment platform Bilt Technologies Inc., launched on Wednesday with the announcement of its first two investments....

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