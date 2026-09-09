Sugar Buyers Want Paul Weiss DQ'd From Price-Fixing MDL

By Dorothy Atkins ( September 9, 2026, 11:06 PM EDT) -- Hershey, J.M. Smucker and other food makers urged a Minnesota federal judge Tuesday to disqualify Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP from representing Domino Foods in sugar price-fixing multidistrict litigation, arguing the firm is conflicted out because it saw their confidential sugar-purchasing data when it was being considered as plaintiffs' counsel....
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