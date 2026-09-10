Deutsche Bank Says Viks Seek To Delay Norway Case Fight
By Brian Steele ( September 10, 2026, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Deutsche Bank AG has urged a Connecticut state court to reject a request by billionaire Alexander Vik and his daughter to hold two trials as they seek an anti-suit injunction, arguing that they are just trying to extend a court-ordered block on litigation in Norway despite a recent appellate decision gutting the rationale for the injunction....
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