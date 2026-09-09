DOJ Says Berkeley Law Is Racially Biased In Admissions

By Craig Clough ( September 9, 2026, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Education said Wednesday that the University of California, Berkeley School of Law discriminated against white and Asian applicants in its 2024 and 2025 admissions cycles by preferring Black applicants because of their race, violating federal civil rights law and recent U.S. Supreme Court precedent....
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