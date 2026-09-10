6th Circ. Says Fatal Child Hold Excluded From Coverage

By Danielle Ferguson ( September 10, 2026, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Insurers do not have to indemnify a management services company for a child welfare agency in a lawsuit over the death of a 7-year-old who died after being restrained by workers, the Sixth Circuit said, finding the hold on the child, while improperly used, was considered an excluded professional service....
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