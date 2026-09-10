Kirkland-Led PE Firm To Buy UK Software Biz For £208M
By Dawood Fakhir ( September 10, 2026, 2:07 PM BST) -- Private equity firm Accel-KKR said Thursday that it has agreed to acquire British software company Eleco in a cash deal valuing it at approximately £207.6 million ($281 million) after an unsolicited approach earlier in 2026....
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