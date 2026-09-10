Catholic Charity Fights Bid To Toss Funding Cut Suit
By Susan Smiley ( September 10, 2026, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A Catholic charity said its opposition to abortion and contraception led Michigan to unconstitutionally terminate its decade-long role as a state-designated service provider for women suffering from substance abuse, and it urged a federal judge to reject the state's request to dismiss a civil rights suit filed by the organization....
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