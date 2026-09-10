High Court Bars Mo. From Using GOP Map In Midterms

By Katie Buehler ( September 10, 2026, 10:35 AM EDT) -- Missouri cannot use a newly drawn congressional map that favors Republicans in the midterms, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday when it stayed a federal judge's order that would've required state election officials to use the challenged map despite the Missouri Supreme Court deeming it invalid without voter approval....
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