CMA Clears Welltower's $14B Care Home Deal
By Dawood Fakhir ( September 10, 2026, 8:00 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s antitrust authority said Thursday that it has cleared Welltower Inc.'s $14 billion acquisition of several care homes in the U.K. after the U.S. real estate investment trust took steps earlier in September to address the regulator's concerns....
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