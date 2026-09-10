Akerman Brings On Troutman Debt Finance Pro In LA
By Christine DeRosa ( September 10, 2026, 3:46 PM EDT) -- Akerman LLP announced Thursday it has added an experienced debt finance attorney from Troutman Pepper Locke LLP to its corporate practice group in Los Angeles....
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