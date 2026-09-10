Canada Mulls Canned Vegetable Import Quota For US, Others
By Jack McLoone ( September 10, 2026, 3:08 PM EDT) -- Imports of canned vegetables from the U.S. into Canada may be subject to a broader tariff rate quota after a Canadian tribunal found the American products are among those harming Canada's domestic industry following a surge in such imports in 2025....
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