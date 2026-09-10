Cannabis Equipment OK For Tax Break, Colo. Dept. Says

By Sanjay Talwani ( September 10, 2026, 1:16 PM EDT) -- Numerous items of equipment used by a company in the cultivation and manufacturing of cannabis products are eligible for Colorado sales and use tax breaks for manufacturing and agricultural operations, the state Department of Revenue said....
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