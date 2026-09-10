SEC Must Police Some Event Contracts: Citadel Securities
By Aislinn Keely ( September 10, 2026, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Citadel Securities told federal derivatives and securities regulators that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission should take the lead on oversight of event contracts and other wagers when they're linked to public companies or equities....
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