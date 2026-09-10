Clinical Trial Buyer Says Ex-Owner Breached $100M Deal

By Jarek Rutz ( September 10, 2026, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Surge ECN Holdings LLC and ECN Operating LLC have accused the former owner of a clinical trial research network of violating a five-year noncompete and other restrictions tied to a deal worth more than $100 million, alleging he diverted customers, recruited key physicians and used confidential information to build a competing business....
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